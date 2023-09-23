Minnesota Wild unveil new jersey honoring NHL predecessor

The Minnesota Wild unveiled a new, alternative jersey on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the Wild said the new 78’s jersey is honoring The North Stars, which is the Wild’s previous NHL franchise.

The jersey, which includes a shoulder patch featuring the “State of Hockey” logo and a distinctive treatment for the captain and alternative captain’s “C” and “A” on the upper chest, will be worn 15 times this season.

The 78’s jersey is available for purchase at The Hockey Lodge at the Xcel Energy Center and online.

“Our primary home and road jerseys are as popular as ever with our fans,” said John Maher, Minnesota Wild Senior Brand Advisor. “They also let us know last season that they still loved this legacy look so we decided to keep it in our mix as a new alternate jersey, with some updated ‘State of Hockey’ details.”

