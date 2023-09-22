Minnesota Wild to unveil new jersey on Saturday

Hockey fans will soon have another option to wear while cheering on the Minnesota Wild.

The jersey is scheduled to be revealed at 10 a.m. Saturday at Treasure Island’s TRIA Rink.

Although the event is free to attend, team officials say fans will need to reserve a ticket through the team’s new app. CLICK HERE to do so.

The jersey reveal will be one of multiple events happening Saturday, including an autograph session from 12-1 p.m. and an appearance from Hatty, the new team dog.

There will also be yard games, giveaways and concessions. Three separate, one-hour practices will also be held. The first will be held at 9 a.m., the second at 11 a.m. and the third at 1 p.m.

