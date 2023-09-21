Minnesota Wild welcomes new team puppy

The Minnesota Wild welcomed a new puppy to their team roster this week.

Hatty, a 4-year-old golden retriever mix, is a rescue from Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue in the Twin Cities.

She will be trained throughout the 2023-2024 Wild to be a service canine with Soldier’s 6, a non-profit that provides trained K-9s to honorably discharged law enforcement officials and correctional officers.

Hatty’s favorite toy is a hockey puck.

Well hello everyone, I’m Hatty (yes, like hat trick!) and I am so excited to be the new #MNWildPup! I think we are going to have a paw-some year together! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/BbUkSDByoa — Hatty (@mnwildpup) September 19, 2023

You can keep up with Hatty on her social media accounts.