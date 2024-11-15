Minnesota Wild hosting Fan Fest, Turkey giveaway Friday

The Minnesota Wild is looking to celebrate Thanksgiving a little early with a turkey giveaway for fans on Friday afternoon at Aldrich Arena.

Starting at 1 p.m. in Maplewood, the Wild, alongside Jennie-O, will gather at Aldridge Arena to give away a limited number of free turkeys to fans and present an opportunity for them to meet some of their favorite players.

Wild players Marat Khusnutdinov, Jakub Lauko and Marco Rossi will be in attendance from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. to sign autographs for fans.

In addition to the turkeys, fans will also have an opportunity to participate in interactive games and receive giveaway items.

Festivities will last until 4 p.m.