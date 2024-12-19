Minnesota to require license for buying, selling scrap metal copper

Starting next year, Minnesotans will need a license to buy or sell scrap metal copper.

To get a license, which costs $250, a person must apply to the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Commerce. During the process, it must be acknowledged that the copper was obtained lawfully in the applicant’s business, trade or construction work.

The commissioner must act on a license within 90 days and may seek additional information within 30 days of the initial submission.

On Wednesday, a judge ruled against the Upper Midwest Chapter Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Inc., which was looking to block the law from taking effect.

The law, which will take effect Jan. 1, 2025, comes after city officials in the metro noted multiple instances of copper wire being stolen from streetlights and signals. The City of Minneapolis said that 9.5 miles of copper wire had been stolen and that it cost more than $450,000 in repairs, according to court documents.

Court records also note that St. Paul officials allocated an extra $1 million to repair and replace streetlights and signals damaged by wire theft, which was then stolen within hours.