Minnesota Supreme Court orders new trial for man convicted in 1986 murder in Chisholm

A decades-old cold case murder in northern Minnesota was finally closed in 2022 after a suspect was convicted and sent to prison. Now, the case will reopen and head back to trial.

The Minnesota Supreme Court ordered a new case for Michael Allan Carbo, Jr. on Wednesday, finding that court errors during his trial were “not harmless beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Carbo, now 56, was convicted of first-degree murder for the 1986 killing of Nancy Daugherty, who was found strangled in her home.

The case went cold for more than 30 years until a new DNA analysis in 2020 helped investigators identify Carbo as a suspect. He was indicted in 2022, convicted and sentenced to life in prison with a chance for parole.

During his trial, Carbo’s attorney tried to admit evidence that another man had been involved with Daugherty to show he could’ve committed the crime and tried to suppress evidence of Carbo’s DNA analysis, which was generated with a sample from items in Carbo’s garbage bin. However, the judge denied those motions, even though the man Carbo’s attorney wanted to show as an alternative perpetrator was called by the state and allowed to testify.

“The question presented here is not whether the damning forensic evidence presented by the State was sufficient to convict Carbo of Daugherty’s murder,” the Minnesota Supreme Court majority opinion states, adding that the court was tasked with deciding if the district court “abused its discretion.”

Ultimately, the justices decided that Carbo’s attorney should’ve been allowed to introduce that evidence, and “the error was not harmless,” requiring Carbo’s conviction to be reversed and sent back to the district court.

