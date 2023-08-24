Minnesota State Fair opens for the year

Opening Day at the Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair is back this year with improvements and lots of food and fun.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, 45TV, Minnesota Live, and Twin Cities Live will all be at the fair over the course of the next week and a half.

The fair runs from Aug. 24 through Labor Day and the fairgrounds are open from 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. every day except Labor Day when the gates close at 9 p.m.

State Fair tickets are currently $18. Kids four and under get in free at the fair.

You can purchase tickets for the Great Minnesota Get Together in-person at the fair, online from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, or by calling Etix at 800-514-3849. Tickets can be printed or shown on a mobile device at the time of entry.

The Black Keys are set to play at the Grandstand on Thursday, while The Chicks are performing on Friday and Keith Urban is playing on Saturday.

Metro Transit State Fair Express buses will be available for fair-goers to shuttle to-and-from the fair. There are some park-and-ride locations, which are located in Blaine, Minnetonka, Bloomington, and Cottage Grove. The cost is $6 cash roundtrip, or you can purchase a $5 ticket through the Metro Transit app. More information on all paid shuttles can be found HERE.

A list of free park-and-ride locations around the metro area can be found HERE. Additionally, Metro Transit has its regularly scheduled bus routes that make stops near the fair’s entrance gates.

There are designated drop-off and pick-up locations for Uber, Lyft and taxis near the north and south fair entrances. You can also ride your bike or scooter to the fair, and park it for free at one of the fair’s free bike corrals.

Limited spaces are available for those who drive to the fairgrounds. Parking costs $20.

A heat advisory is in effect for the first day of the fair.