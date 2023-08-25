More than 106,000 visitors attended day 1 of the Minnesota State Fair

Attendance for day one of the Minnesota State Fair was the second-lowest since 2017, according to data published Friday on the fair’s website.

Thursday, 106,327 people attended the Great Minnesota Get-Together, below last year’s first-day attendance of 121,478. It surpassed only day one of 2021, in which 61,983 people visited the fairgrounds.

The Minnesota State Fair was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The highest first-day attendance recorded was in 2019 at 133,326 visitors, according to the Minnesota State Fair. The second Saturday of the 2018 Minnesota State Fair was the highest single-day attendance ever, with 270,789 people making their way to the fairgrounds.

See the chart below of daily Minnesota State Fair attendance since 2017: