Prince Rogers Memorial Highway advances in legislature

The Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Prince Rogers Nelson, a legendary Minnesota musician, lived in Chanhassen, Minn. for nearly 30 years.

The Minnesota House Transportation Committee passed House File 717 on Thursday, which names a five-mile stretch of Highway 5 in Chanhassen after Prince. The bill also specifies the highway signs in this stretch must be purple.

The next steps include passing in the House Ways and Means Committee, which is the last stop before the House of Representatives floor vote.

“Prince brought people together not only through his music, but through his advocacy of public library access, education, civil rights, and more,” said Rep. Lucy Rehm (DFL-Chanhassen) “It’s a tremendous privilege to work with Minnesotans and all the advocates to recognize and honor Prince’s contributions to our state, our country, and the world.”

Prince is honored all over Minnesota, including the 100-foot-tall mural built in 2022. His home and recording studio, Paisley Park, are available for tours.

More information can be found on the House Transportation committee’s website.