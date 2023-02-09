Minnesota Senate confirms 6 new commissioners

The Minnesota Senate confirmed six new commissioners this week.

Monday, the Senate confirmed Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger and Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen; Wednesday, senators confirmed Department of Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart and Department of Administration Commissioner Alice Roberts-Davis; Thursday, James Schowalter (Department of Management and Budget) and Larry Herke (Department of Veteran Affairs) were confirmed to their respective departments.

Marquart was appointed to his position at the end of last year and officially assumed the role at the start of this year. The other five were all reappointed by Gov. Tim Walz at the end of 2022.