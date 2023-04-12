Minnesota Senate committees to hold informational hearing on Monticello leak

An informational hearing on the Xcel Energy Monticello power plant tritium leak is set to be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Xcel reportedly discovered the plant had leaked over 400,000 gallons of water which contained tritium, a radioactive material, in November of 2022.

They alerted the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) but didn’t inform community members of the leak until March. Xcel said the leak did not pose any harm to the public, which contributed to their decision not to announce the leak. A second leak was found in the same area, which caused “hundreds of gallons” of radioactive water to be spilled, according to the company.

Officials from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) said the leaks have been stopped and did not reach the Mississippi River.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, residents of Monticello have expressed frustration with the timing of the announcement.

