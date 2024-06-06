Minnesota reports first case of avian influenza in a dairy herd

As poultry populations see an uptick in avian influenza, Minnesota has reported its first case of the disease in a dairy herd.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health (BAH) announced H5N1, better known as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), was confirmed in a Benton County dairy herd. According to BAH, the producer of the dairy cows noticed a handful displaying clinical signs before more than 40 showed signs of fever. Samples from the herd were sent to and tested at the University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, where HPAI was detected.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before this detection would reach our doorstep,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Brian Hoefs. “It’s important for dairy farmers to follow the example of this herd and test sick cows. The more the animal health community can learn about this virus today through testing and research, the better we can equip ourselves to prevent infections tomorrow.”

According to BAH, the public’s risk remains low at this time. The Centers for Disease Control recommends that people who work with infected or potentially infected animals wear personal protective equipment to help protect themselves from infection.

The board said dairy farmers should monitor their herds and contact their veterinarian immediately if cows appear sick. Symptoms in cows include fever, a drop in milk production, loss of appetite and changes in manure consistency.