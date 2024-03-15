Minnesota vying to host WrestleMania in 2025

Minnesota has thrown its hat in the ring to host another major event next year: WrestleMania.

Minnesota Sports and Events recently submitted a bid to host WrestleMania XLI, the group confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. No other details are available at this time.

It would be the first time the Twin Cities has hosted WrestleMania. WrestleMania XL is scheduled for April 6 and 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Minnesota Sports and Events recently announced another major sports event coming to the Twin Cities in 2026, the World Junior Hockey Championship.