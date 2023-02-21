Minnesota Legislature adjourns as winter storm arrives

The Minnesota Legislature has adjourned starting Wednesday until Monday, Feb. 27, as a major winter storm arrives in the area.

Both the Minnesota House and Senate passed resolutions Tuesday allowing the chambers to recess through the end of the week.

All committee hearings have also been canceled, though the legislature is continuing committee hearings Tuesday that have already been scheduled.

Speaking from the Senate floor, Sen. Kari Dziedzic (DFL-Minneapolis) said she was “concerned about everyone’s safety” and wanted to ensure all lawmakers and staff members could make it home safely and not get stuck in the snowstorm.

Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency ahead of the storm, saying the Minnesota National Guard will be ready to respond if needed. The governor deployed the National Guard to southern Minnesota in late December when a major snowstorm hit the region.