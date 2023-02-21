First wave of heavy snow to arrive Tuesday afternoon

After some light snowfall on Monday, the first wave of heavy snowfall is set to arrive in Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority says the system will arrive in western Minnesota shortly before noon and will reach the Twin Cities between 1-2 p.m. Tuesday.

A winter storm warning is already set to go into effect Tuesday afternoon. That warning will last through Thursday. Click here to see the latest weather alerts.

While Tuesday’s snowfall won’t be as heavy as the system that will hit the area Wednesday and Thursday, it will still be significant.

According to Minnesota’s Weather Authority, the Twin Cities and the rest of central Minnesota will get 3-6 inches of snow Tuesday afternoon and evening before the system fizzles out early Wednesday morning.

This graphic show expected snowfall across Minnesota and western Wisconsin from a band of snow that will impact the region Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. (KSTP-TV)

From Wednesday morning until around midday, we’ll get another break before the final and heaviest round of snow moves into the area.

That final round is expected to arrive in the Twin Cities early Wednesday afternoon and will last through Thursday.

That final system will drop another 4-8 inches of snow Wednesday, then another 6-9 inches Thursday, Minnesota’s Weather Authority says.

Altogether, from Tuesday through the end of Thursday, the Twin Cities is expected to get more than a foot of snow and possibly close to two feet of snow.

Stay up to date with the latest radar and weather forecast at KSTP.com and on air with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

RELATED: With major storm incoming, officials ask residents to plan ahead, get cars off streets

Officials in Minneapolis and St. Paul are asking residents to be proactive and get their vehicles off the roads so crews can plow. Minneapolis is opening extra parking for residents who need it while St. Paul has a few ramps offering “special overnight” parking discounts.

RELATED: Airlines start issuing travel waivers with winter storm looming

Airlines have issued travel waivers allowing travelers flying into or out of several airports in Minnesota and Wisconsin over the next couple of days to rebook flights.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is also asking Minnesotans to stay home if possible while the storm hits the next few days.

⚠️ Winter isn’t over, Minnesota!



❄️ Snowplow crews will be out working statewide, but this storm could be a doozy.



Plan ahead this week, stay home if you can, and always check https://t.co/mj0yjlooem before you go for latest road conditions + live cams. https://t.co/N6xHTJ26Dp — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) February 20, 2023

Anyone who must travel is urged to check 511mn or click here to better understand the latest road condtions.

Most schools remained open Tuesday but closings may start funneling in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. See the latest list of school closings here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will also update a list of snow emergencies as cities issue them. See the latest list here.