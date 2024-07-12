Minnesota law enforcement to assist security at RNC

Law enforcement agencies from across Minnesota will travel to Milwaukee next week to help bolster security at the Republican National Convention.

According to Milwaukee police, officers from the Bloomington and Rochester police departments, as well as deputies from Hennepin and Ramsey County Sheriff Offices, will assist in security efforts.

Minnesota isn’t the only state offering assistance, however.

Officers from 23 other states and Washington, D.C., in addition to the Minnesota National Guard, will also help with security.

The city of Milwaukee has asked local colleges to house some of the officers in dorms during their stay.