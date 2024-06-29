Gov. Walz authorizes National Guard to provide assistance for the RNC in Wisconsin

The Minnesota National Guard will be heading over to their neighboring state to assist in public safety support in July.

Governor Tim Walz made the announcement Friday, authorizing the National Guard to assist with safety efforts during the 2024 Republican National Convention, which is being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The announcement comes after Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency and requested the support of the Minnesota National Guard.

“I am immensely grateful to our Minnesota National Guard members,” said Governor Walz in a press release. “Their willingness to step up, whether in Minnesota or across the nation, is critical. Their support in Wisconsin will help ensure a safe, secure event.”

The RNC will run from July 15 through July 18.