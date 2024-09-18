Minnesota Housing invests nearly $40 million to maintain public housing

Minnesota Housing said it will commit $39.5 million to maintain and upgrade 18 public housing buildings across the state, three of which are in the Twin Cities metro area and 15 in greater Minnesota.

According to Minnesota Housing, the investment will preserve 1,641 apartments and townhouses.

“It’s critical that we preserve the public housing we have in Minnesota because we’re not able to build anymore,” Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho explained. “Public housing provides affordable homes for thousands of Minnesotans who make the least.”

Planned improvements include boiler and plumbing modernization, window and door replacement and exterior renovation.

Minnesota Housing said buildings that pose the most immediate health risks will have a higher priority than other locations.

Housing selected for the 2024 Publicly Owned Housing Program includes:

Cedar High Apartments in Minneapolis, Hennepin County

Columbia Rouchleau in Virginia, Saint Louis County

Edgerton Hi-Rise in Saint Paul, Ramsey County

Empire Apartments in Saint Cloud, Stearns County

Grandview Apartments in Morris, Stevens County

Hill Lake Manor in Hill City, Aitkin County

Jordan Tower in Red Wing, Red Wing County

Maryhill Manor in Aitkin, Aitkin County

Midtown Manor in Duluth, Saint Louis County

Mt. Airy Hi-Rise in Saint Paul, Ramsey County

Oak Court Apartments in Crookston, Polk County

Pioneer Villa in McGregor, Aitkin County

Red Wing Scattered Site in Redwing, Red Wing County

Ross Park Apartments in Sleepy Eye, Brown County

Sharp View in Moorhead, Clay County

The Blue Mound Tower in Luverne, Rock County

Wilson Apartments in Saint Cloud, Stearns County

Woodland Park Apartments in International Falls, Koochiching County

More information on the program can be found here.