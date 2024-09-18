Minnesota Housing invests nearly $40 million to maintain public housing
Minnesota Housing said it will commit $39.5 million to maintain and upgrade 18 public housing buildings across the state, three of which are in the Twin Cities metro area and 15 in greater Minnesota.
According to Minnesota Housing, the investment will preserve 1,641 apartments and townhouses.
“It’s critical that we preserve the public housing we have in Minnesota because we’re not able to build anymore,” Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho explained. “Public housing provides affordable homes for thousands of Minnesotans who make the least.”
Planned improvements include boiler and plumbing modernization, window and door replacement and exterior renovation.
Minnesota Housing said buildings that pose the most immediate health risks will have a higher priority than other locations.
Housing selected for the 2024 Publicly Owned Housing Program includes:
- Cedar High Apartments in Minneapolis, Hennepin County
- Columbia Rouchleau in Virginia, Saint Louis County
- Edgerton Hi-Rise in Saint Paul, Ramsey County
- Empire Apartments in Saint Cloud, Stearns County
- Grandview Apartments in Morris, Stevens County
- Hill Lake Manor in Hill City, Aitkin County
- Jordan Tower in Red Wing, Red Wing County
- Maryhill Manor in Aitkin, Aitkin County
- Midtown Manor in Duluth, Saint Louis County
- Mt. Airy Hi-Rise in Saint Paul, Ramsey County
- Oak Court Apartments in Crookston, Polk County
- Pioneer Villa in McGregor, Aitkin County
- Red Wing Scattered Site in Redwing, Red Wing County
- Ross Park Apartments in Sleepy Eye, Brown County
- Sharp View in Moorhead, Clay County
- The Blue Mound Tower in Luverne, Rock County
- Wilson Apartments in Saint Cloud, Stearns County
- Woodland Park Apartments in International Falls, Koochiching County
