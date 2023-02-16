Minnesota House expected to vote on bill to expand sick and safe time

Legislators in the Minnesota House of Representatives are expected to vote Thursday on a measure that would expand earned sick and safe time for all Minnesota workers.

This new bill, House File 19, would ensure one hour of earned sick and safe time for every 30 hours worked, up to 48 hours per year.

Employers would also be required to let workers roll over accrued and unused earned sick and safe time, up to 80 hours, to the next year.

Representative Liz Olson (DFL-Duluth) and House Speaker Melissa Hortman will appear with Nancy Florence, a nurse from Plymouth and Heather Flatgard, owner of Excelsior & Grand Chiropractic prior to the vote to discuss the proposed legislation and answer questions.

A companion bill is still making its way through the Minnesota Senate.

Track the progress of that bill and all legislation with KSTP’s Legislative Tracker.