Paid sick time bill passes committee, now eligible for a House vote

A proposal to require paid sick time is now able to be heard on the floor of the Minnesota House after it passed the Ways and Means Committee on Monday.

The bill, House File 19, is not listed on the calendar to be taken up on the house floor yet.

The legislation has a companion bill in the Minnesota Senate that is due to be taken up by the Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety on Wednesday.

The plan would require employers to offer at least 48 hours of paid sick leave per year equaling an hour of paid earned sick and safe time for every 30 hours worked.

Employers would also be required to let workers roll over accrued and unused earned sick and safe time, up to 80 hours, to the next year.