Minnesota History Center to open exhibit on ‘Peanuts’ creator Charles Schulz in July

A museum exhibit set to open next month aims to teach visitors something new about Minnesota’s most famous cartoonist.

The Minnesota History Center is celebrating St. Paul native Charles Schulz, who created the famous “Peanuts” comic strip that introduced Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the lovable gang to the world.

From July 22, 2023, through June 9, 2024, the exhibit will show visitors about Schulz’s personal history and his role as the artist and inspiration behind “Peanuts” and its beloved cast of characters, the Minnesota Historical Society says.

Included in the exhibit are dozens of “Peanuts” comic strips, pictures, quotes and unique items from the state’s collections to help tell the story of Schulz and his iconic cartoon strip. It will also include a lounge with books, puzzles and drawing tables for kids and “Peanuts” fans.

Newspapers across the country honored Schulz this past November on what would’ve been his 100th birthday. The “Peanuts” comic strip debuted on Oct. 2, 1950.

The Minnesota History Center has more information about the exhibit and a link to buy tickets to the exhibit online. It will be free with a membership.