Minnesota educators to rally at State Capitol

Teachers and educators from across the state are planning to rally at the State Capitol on Friday.

The group is calling for better pay and fair contracts for educators after the education investments approved last year by state lawmakers.

Particularly, the group is focusing on districts that haven’t yet reached new deals and contracts with their educators.

Nearly 80 paraeducators from Rocori Public Schools just outside of St. Cloud voted this week to authorize a strike, although no strike date or notice has yet been set.

The union representing those paraeducators says the two sides have been bargaining since June 15, and the district says they’re heading back to the table to continue talks on March 21.

“We’ve been talking with the district since June and we’re still in talks, and it’s really getting frustrating because I feel like they’re not hearing what we’re saying,” paraeducator Brenda Timm said.

The rally is scheduled to start with a march to the Capitol from the Education Minnesota office at around 4:15 p.m. before a short program at 5 p.m.