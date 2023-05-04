Minnesota Department of Administration commissioner leaving for role at U of M

A member of Gov. Tim Walz’s cabinet is leaving for a position with the University of Minnesota.

Thursday, the governor’s office said Minnesota Department of Administration Commissioner Alice Roberts-Davis will leave her role to serve as the U of M’s Vice President of University Services.

Roberts-Davis was an assistant commissioner for the agency before Walz appointed her to lead the department in 2019. Her last day will be June 2.

“I am incredibly grateful for Commissioner Roberts-Davis’ extraordinary leadership and service throughout these last four years and especially during the pandemic response,” Walz said. “From providing resources to Minnesotans with developmental disabilities to examining remains at Native American burial sites, Commissioner Roberts-Davis has led with dignity, intelligence, grace, and a passion for bettering Minnesota today and for generations to come. We wish her the best at the University of Minnesota and look forward to partnering with her in this new role.”

“I want to thank Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan for the opportunity to serve in their administration,” Roberts-Davis said. “I am so proud of all we accomplished including the COVID response and making government contracts more accessible to small diverse businesses. I look forward to bringing the principles of One Minnesota with me to the University of Minnesota.”

The governor’s office has opened the application process to select Roberts-Davis’ successor, with all application materials due by 4 p.m. on May 25.

Walz’s office says Deputy Commissioner Stacie Christensen will serve as the department’s temporary commissioner until a permanent replacement is appointed by the governor.

Roberts-Davis is replacing Matt Kramer, who served as the U of M’s Vice President for University Relations and was the Interim Vice President for University Services. His resignation was announced in February, and his last day was March 3. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Kramer left the University positions to be the CEO of Vision Loss Resources.