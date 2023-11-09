Minneapolis Ward 8 council race won’t go to recount as challenger concedes

The Minneapolis City Council candidate who narrowly lost Tuesday’s election to the council’s president won’t pursue a recount, despite a narrow margin.

Soren Stevenson’s campaign announced its decision Thursday and conceded to Andrea Jenkins.

Tuesday’s unofficial results showed Sorenson with 38 fewer votes than Jenkins, a six-year incumbent.

In a lengthy statement to his supporters, Sorens noted the tight loss “stings” but added that “there is much for us to feel proud of in being true to our values and elevating the conversation about how our city needs to be in alignment with our basic needs and core values.”

His statement also said corporate interests and big spending by supporters of his opponent “were loud and played a big role in this election,” noting his campaign was outspent by four times.

Tuesday’s election pushed the Minneapolis City Council more progressive, although not as much as some had hoped.

Jenkins also declined to commit to pursue another term as council president.