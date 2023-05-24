Minneapolis to close block of First Avenue on weekends this summer

A block of First Avenue North in Minneapolis will be closed on weekends throughout the summer, the city says.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, First Avenue North between Fifth and Sixth Streets will close to vehicles every Friday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Sunday, the city says.

The plan is to continue the weekend closure until the end of October.

According to the city, Warehouse District Live will have food trucks, seating and portable restrooms in the area throughout the summer, and the temporary closure gives extra space and aims to help create a safe zone that’s more friendly to foot traffic.

More information about Warehouse District Live is available online.