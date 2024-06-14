Minneapolis starting to map out locations of cannabis retailers

Minneapolis city leaders are taking steps toward setting rules for cannabis sales.

With licenses expected to be available starting next year, a planning commission is considering where certain types of cannabis businesses can be located in the city. That includes businesses which grow, sell and deliver marijuana.

A current recommendation would ban businesses from operating within 350 feet of K-12 schools, but that distance could increase.

“That’s just showing schools. Again, not showing daycares or parks, or any of those other things that we could space for, but we are not proposing to space for,” said Sara Roman, the Senior City Planner for the City of Minneapolis.

Residents curious about the ongoing discussions can view a presentation about the proposals, and or read the cities’ document.

A zoning plan is expected to be finalized by the end of the summer.