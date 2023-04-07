Minneapolis police investigating robbery, no one in custody

Police say they are investigating a reported robbery that happened overnight in Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were flagged down in the area of 15th Avenue South and Franklin Avenue East at 2 a.m. Friday by a man who said he had just been robbed.

The man — who wasn’t injured — then told police the suspects had already left the area.

As of Friday afternoon, no one was in custody for the robbery.

Police haven’t said if the robbery is related to the shooting that happened at around 1:35 a.m. Friday at the Franklin Avenue Light Rail platform.