Man critically injured in overnight shooting on Light Rail platform

Metro Transit police are investigating an overnight shooting that they say left one man in critical but stable condition in Minneapolis.

According to Metro Transit, officers were called to the Franklin Avenue Station around 1:35 a.m.

There, officers found a man who had been shot. He was then taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

As of this time, police are still searching for a suspect as they investigate what led up to the shooting.

Police believe the man was shot on the platform and used the emergency call button at the station to contact them.

Trains were not running at the time of the shooting. Metro Transit says the station is open and service on Friday morning won’t be affected.