Minneapolis police ask for help solving homicide outside unlicensed nightclub

Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide that took place outside an unlicensed nightclub late last month.

It happened at around 4:20 a.m. on July 30 near the intersection of 26th Avenue and North Second Street. There, police found 26-year-old Patrick Henderson in the middle of the road, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at a hospital.

Police say there were more than 100 people in the area at the time of the shooting and they believe somebody saw something that can help them find the shooter.

MPD is asking anyone who was in the area at the time to leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845, email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or share anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.