Police: Shooting outside unlicensed nightclub leaves man dead, second man hit by vehicle

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 2500 block of North Second Street around 4:23 a.m. There, they found a man believed to be in his 20s with a life-threatening gunshot wound in the middle of the road.

He was brought to Hennepin Health, where he later died despite life-saving efforts by police and EMS.

After shots were fired, police say a man in his 40s was hit by a vehicle. He was also taken to an area hospital for what are being described as non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, the person operating the vehicle drove off.

As of this time, police say they believe the shooting happened after an argument during an after-hours party at an unlicensed nightclub. They add there were more than 100 people in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police say no one is in custody for the shooting.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers by CLICKING HERE or by calling1-800-222-8477.