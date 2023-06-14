Minneapolis opening more pools and water parks as students dive into summer

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) announced pool and beach updates on Wednesday for students’ first days of summer.

Water parks and pools are being opened and lifeguard hours are expanding at two beaches on Friday and Saturday. The real-time availabilities for each wading pool, water park and pool are HERE.

RELATED: Cities again dealing with lifeguard shortage

On Friday, 22 wading pools at “school-site” locations (sites shared with Minneapolis Public Schools buildings) will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and are free to use. Pool goers should keep safety in mind because there are no lifeguards at these locations, according to MPRB.

On Saturday, two water parks — Jim Lupient Water Park and North Commons Water Park — and the Webber Natural Swimming Pool will open. They will be open until Aug. 20.

Starting Saturday, Lake Nokomis Main Beach and Wirth Lake Beach will have lifeguards on duty from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. through Aug. 20. Minneapolis’ beaches are open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

Beach closures and openings depend on lake water quality.

MPRB offers classes, lessons and clubs in swimming, sailing, canoeing and more.

The board also noted it needs temporary summer employees to join its bathroom lockup team. Anyone interested can apply online.