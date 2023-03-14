Minneapolis city officials to provide update on response to widespread potholes Tuesday morning

Watch live in the video box above or, if using the app, click here.

Minneapolis city officials are set to provide an update on the city’s response to pothole problems on Tuesday.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and city officials are scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. They are expected to encourage people to report potholes to Minneapolis Public Works so repairs can be prioritized.

Potholes can be reported by contacting 311.

According to a statement from Minneapolis Public Works, the city fills potholes with temporary cold patches until they can be permanently repaired during construction season.

