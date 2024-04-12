Minneapolis man sentenced to over 25 years for shooting a man at bus stop in 2022

A Minneapolis man learned his future on Wednesday after pleading guilty in March to fatally shooting a man.

Nineteen-year-old Jose Cippirno Dominguez was sentenced to 25 and a half years (306 months) in St. Cloud prison, with credit for 447 days previously served, according to court records.

Dominguez was charged with one count of second-degree murder in January for the death of 31-year-old Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes in December of 2022.

Officers from the Minneapolis and Metro Transit police departments responded to the area of East 24th Street and Nicollet Avenue South at around 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 21. There, they found Harding-Reyes lying on a sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He died at the scene.

Court documents state that investigators were able to locate video from nearby businesses and homes that showed almost the entire incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Harding-Reyes was in the bus shelter talking to other patrons when Dominguez got off the bus and walked south to a nearby business vestibule. A short time later, Dominguez walked back toward the shelter and then went inside. Harding-Reyes and Dominguez were seen briefly exchanging words, and a few seconds later Dominguez was seen in the video pulling out a gun, racking the slide, and shooting Harding-Reyes.

Investigators also got bus video and records that showed Dominguez paid for his bus ride right before the shooting with a bus pass issued in his name.

Before investigators tracked him down, Dominguez called investigators, the complaint states. In a police interview, he gave them his bus pass, which was in a distinctive wallet, and said nobody else had ever used it. However, he denied committing the murder, saying he was doing dishes and playing video games at home at the time it happened.

Authorities also say bus records and video in the days and weeks before and after the shooting show Dominguez using the same bus pass from the same distinctive wallet he had when he talked to investigators. The complaint adds that when investigators searched his home, several pieces of clothing worn by the man who shot Harding-Reyes were found.