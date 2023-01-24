Man charged in fatal shooting at Minneapolis bus shelter

An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with a homicide at a Minneapolis bus shelter last month.

Jose Cippirno Dominguez is charged with second-degree intentional murder in the Dec. 21 death of 31-year-old Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes.

Officers from the Minneapolis and Metro Transit police departments responded to the area of East 24th Street and Nicollet Avenue South at around 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 21. There, they found Harding-Reyes lying on a sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He died at the scene.

Court document state that investigators were able to locate video from nearby businesses and homes that showed almost the entire incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Harding-Reyes was in the bus shelter talking to other patrons when Dominguez got off the bus and walked south to a nearby business vestibule. A short time later, Dominguez walked back toward the shelter, then went inside. Harding-Reyes and Dominguez were seen briefly exchanging words and then, after just a few seconds, Dominguez was seen in the video pulling out a gun, racking the slide and shooting Harding-Reyes.

Investigators also got bus video and records that showed Dominguez paid for his bus ride right before the shooting with a bus pass issued in his name.

Before investigators tracked him down, Dominguez called investigators, the complaint states. In a police interview, he gave them his bus pass, which was in a distinctive wallet, and said nobody else has ever used it. However, he denied committing the murder, saying he was doing dishes and playing video games at home at the time it happened.

Authorities also say bus records and video in the days and weeks before and after the shooting show Dominguez using the same bus pass from the same distinctive wallet he had when he talked to investigators. The complaint adds that when investigators searched his home, several pieces of clothing worn by the man who shot Harding-Reyes were found.

Public records show Dominguez is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.