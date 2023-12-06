Minneapolis man charged with murder for shooting at Edina strip mall

Formal charges have been filed against a man who is accused of fatally shooting a St. Paul man at a strip mall in Edina last weekend.

According to court documents, Kayvon Julian Madison, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of 23-year-old Darien Jamal Roberson. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Roberson died after being shot on the 3400 block of 70th Street West.

The criminal complaint says Madison was one of multiple people who called police on Dec. 2 for a report of shots being fired, saying he had shot someone and claimed Roberson “came at me.”

When police arrived, they found Roberson had been shot in the face and the chest, and also saw Madison standing near a handgun in a holster that was on the ground.

After interviewing witnesses at the restaurant, officers say both Madison and Roberson were there attending a birthday dinner for a mutual friend, however, despite knowing each other, they weren’t close friends.

Police add they were able to watch surveillance video of the parking lot and say the footage doesn’t support Madison’s claim.

The complaint goes on to say that after taking photos with friends in the parking lot, an argument happened between Madison and Roberson, with witnesses saying Madison told Roberson how if Roberson’s friend “had made better life choices he would still be alive.” A witness also said that Roberson told Madison he didn’t want to talk about it, but Madison continued on.

Video footage, according to the complaint, showed Madison put his finger in Roberson’s face, causing Roberson to slap the hand away and also move back. The document goes on to say Madison pulled out a gun and shot Roberson five times, and he was then restrained by witnesses.

Madison’s first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years behind bars.