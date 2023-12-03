Edina police investigating fatal shooting in strip mall parking lot, suspect in custody

Edina police are investigating a homicide in the parking lot of a strip mall Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 3500 block of 70th Street West around 9 p.m., police said in a news release. They found a man with life-threatening injuries.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died at the scene.

The suspect stayed at the scene and was arrested. Investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other.