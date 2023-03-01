Minneapolis Home + Garden Show opens at convention center

Folks can ‘think spring’ this weekend at the annual Minneapolis Home + Garden Show happening Wednesday-Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The show features vendors related to home, gardening, remodeling and home decor including floral displays, a shed village, the Idea Home and an annual plant sale.

A few celebrity guests are among the featured speakers at the show. Leslie David and Lyndsy Lamb from HGTV’s show “Unsellable Houses” will be presenting at on the main stage Friday and Saturday.

Christopher Knight, best known for playing Peter Brady in The Brady Bunch, will be presenting on the main stage Saturday and Sunday. Knight has his own indoor and outdoor furniture line, Christopher Knight Home and Christopher Knight Collection.

Admission to the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show is $14 at the door for adults and $12 online in advance. Children aged 6 to 12 are $4 and children aged 5 and under are free.

Show hours are as follows:

Wednesday, March 1: 12pm-8pm

Thursday, March 2: 12pm-8pm

Friday, March 3: 10am-8pm

Saturday, March 4: 10am-8pm

Sunday, March 5: 10am-6pm