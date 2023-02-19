INTERVIEW: Minneapolis Home and Garden Show

The Minneapolis Home and Garden Show will bring its full sensory experience to winter-weary Minnesotans in March.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Alex Jokich sat down with Marketing Director Brianna Stahlmann to learn more about the event.

Stahlmann said that there will be six gardens and a wide variety of home project experts.

Celebrity appearances will include twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis from the show Unsellable Houses.

Vendors in attendance will cover a wide range of fields, including roofing and siding experts, kitchen and bath remodelers and flooring technicians.

More information on the Minneapolis Home and Garden Show can be found here.