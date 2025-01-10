Minneapolis crews called to Pleasant Avenue for apartment fire, no one injured

No injuries have been reported after an early morning apartment fire in Minneapolis on Friday.

An apartment fire in Minneapolis has been extinguished early Friday morning.

At 2:54 a.m., the Minneapolis Fire Department reported that fire crews had arrived at a two-and-a-half-story apartment building on the 3000 block of Pleasant Avenue South.

By 2:56 a.m., the department reported that the bulk of the fire had already been extinguished, and by 3:11 a.m., the fire was completely out.

No one was injured in the fire, and residents were safely transported to a Metro Transit Bus to stay warm.

At this time, the cause is still under investigation. The department hasn’t said if residents have been allowed to return to their units.