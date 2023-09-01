Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner to retire Friday

Friday is the last day on the job for Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander.

RELATED: Frustration, concerns as Minneapolis community safety commissioner announces retirement

He’s set to be replaced by Interim Commissioner Lee Sheehy, who currently works as the city’s Interim Deputy Operations Officer. As previously first reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Alexander announces his departure in July.

Alexander has held the position since being sworn in on Aug. 8, 2022, to oversee the Office of Community Safety, which consists of the fire and police departments, as well as 911, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Office of Violence Prevention, which is now called Neighborhood Safety.

In July, Alexander made a statement regarding his decision, saying, “During the last year, I’ve worked alongside committed and talented leaders and personnel to strive towards excellence under the direction of Mayor [Jacob] Frey, who directed me to stand up the historic Office of Community Safety. As Minneapolis moves toward its continued vision for a 21st-century comprehensive safety strategy, I am proud to note the foundation for success has been established. This is, and continues to be, a beautiful and vibrant city with endless opportunities for all. I am beyond honored to have served this community and have been humbled by the expression of support shown me over the past year.”

His departure comes at a critical time as federal and state authorities require changes to Minneapolis Police. Despite that, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he’s not worried about Alexander’s position being vacant.

RELATED: Minneapolis prepares to spend millions to carry out federal consent decree

Officials say Mayor Frey could announce his nominee for the role in September or October.