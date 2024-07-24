Minneapolis committee members to get update on proposed public safety reform plan

An update is expected to be given at Wednesday's meeting.

Some Minneapolis city council members will get an update on proposed public safety reforms on Wednesday afternoon.

The Beyond Policing Action Plan has been in the works for more than a year and is part of the city’s response to the murder of George Floyd by police in 2020.

Last November, councilors approved a contract with a New York University law school policing project, with the goal of providing dispatchers with options other than police for responding to some 911 calls.

This could include civilians who are well-versed in specific traumas or places. It has already been used in several cities across the country, including Chicago, Denver, and San Francisco.

“The policing project itself is designed to support strong, healthy and safe communities to end an over-reliance on police,” said Kira Hasbargen, the Performance Management and Innovation Director.

That contract is being worked on now by a team of researchers, and an update will be presented to the city council’s Public Health and Safety Committee at 1:30 p.m.

