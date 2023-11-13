Minneapolis leaders to discuss next steps in city’s safety reforms during Monday meeting

The plan has been months in the making and Frey's office says the city is ready to bring it to life.

A plan aimed to improve safety in Minneapolis is expected to move forward on Monday.

The plan, which includes a contract with the NYU School of Law’s policing project, focuses on safer communities and has been months in the making. Now, Mayor Jacob Frey says it is time to bring the plan to life.

The contract has been looked at by city staff and will go to a city council committee for approval on Monday afternoon. A final approval would allow the city to hire Minneapolis native and Harvard University’s Dr. Antonio Oftelie and his team for $1 million for a two-year term starting on Dec. 1.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the contract and HERE for more about the study.

The team would implement the plan from NYU while using Dr. Oftelie’s 143-page report that reimagines how to respond to 911 calls as its foundation. The plan’s basis is a part of the city’s larger goal of having more response options than police and first responders and could include civilians who are well-versed in specific traumas or places.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the study was presented to the council back in July, and was met with some skepticism, but some councilmembers said they’re ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work.

In addition, the plan would complement the consent the decree Minneapolis has with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

Monday’s city council meeting starts at 1:30 p.m.

RELATED: Harvard report on Minneapolis public safety to be released Tuesday