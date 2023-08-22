Minneapolis closes 12 rec centers, cancels some programs due to heat

The extreme heat and humidity led to some cancellations and closures in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) says outdoor youth sports are canceled Tuesday, as is the concert and movie for Minneapolis Music and Movies in the Parks. All registered participants should’ve gotten an email from the board.

Additionally, MPRB says it closed:

Armatage Recreation Center;

Bottineau Recreation Center;

Corcoran Recreation Center;

Creekview Recreation Center;

Keewaydin Recreation Center;

Lake Nokomis Community Center;

Logan Recreation Center;

Morris Recreation Center;

Pearl Recreation Center;

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center;

Sibley Recreation Center;

Waite Recreation Center.

All other recreation centers are open until 9 p.m., although the city says it will keep watching those without central air conditioning and close them if the conditions exceed federal guidelines.

All park buildings are scheduled to open at regularly scheduled times on Wednesday, MPRB says.

The forecast already prompted Canterbury Park and the Vikings to announce changes to their scheduled Wednesday events.