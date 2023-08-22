Heat prompts Canterbury Park, Vikings to shift Wednesday events

With temperatures expected in the upper 90s and heat indexes well above 100, officials have started to shift events scheduled for Wednesday.

Canterbury Park says, after consulting with the Minnesota Racing Commission and the Minnesota Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association, it moved the post time for Wednesday’s races from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The racetrack also postponed live racing this past Saturday due to excessive heat and will now host those races on Thursday night.

“Adjusting post time Wednesday is the correct move based on the heat index projections,” Canterbury Park Director of Racing Chris Merz said. “Making the decision today allows for trainers to be prepared and for our guests and employees to also make necessary arrangements. Safety of both the horses and the humans that work outdoors is a primary consideration.”

Wednesday is also the first scheduled joint practice between the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Vikings have announced that Wednesday’s practice was moved up to 11 a.m.

Several communities have opened cooling centers for those who need relief from the extreme heat. Click here to see some of those.

Click here for the latest forecast.