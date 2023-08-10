Minneapolis city leaders to announce new investment in public housing

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other city leaders will announce a proposed investment in public housing Thursday morning.

The money is part of Frey’s 2024 budget proposal, which his office says would quadruple the current funds going to the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA). A news release from the city says Frey is proposing an additional $4 million annually for MPHA, which would bring the city’s total investment with the city to $5 million annually.

The mayor’s full 2024 budget is set to be delivered to the Minneapolis City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

