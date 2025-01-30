Minneapolis City Council to provide funding for pop-up warming center

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed emergency funding for the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center (MIWRC) on Thursday, according to a news release from Council member Jamal Osman.

Council members Aurin Chowdhury, Osman, Jason Chavez and Aisha Chughtai brought forward a resolution giving $100,000 to provide emergency funding to support MIWRC’s pop-up warming center.

Hennepin County has given an additional $100,000 to sustain this warming center, using the money towards staffing, meals and security.

Held earlier this month, Council members attended a meeting organized by the Metropolitan Urban Indian Directors, Osman said. The council recognized the need for action and continues to work with community members to advocate for long-term solutions.

Chowdhury said in a statement that the MIWRC has stepped up to save lives when Minnesota winter nights are the coldest.

“We as a City Council are stepping up and working alongside Hennepin County to sustain this critical resource. This is a positive step, however it is symptomatic of the need for a multijurisdictional strategic plan that should have been organized years ago. I am resolute in working across levels of government to make that possible now,” Chowdhury said.

Osman, who has MIWRC in his ward, said in a statement he believes the warming shelter has been a “lifeline.”

“Our unhoused neighbors, especially Native community members, deserve safety, warmth, and dignity,” said Osman. “I believe the MIWRC has been a lifeline in my ward and this funding will help them continue their vital work. But this isn’t just about emergency action — it’s about making sure every resident has the support they need.”

