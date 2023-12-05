Minneapolis City Council to hear public comments Tuesday on proposed 2024 budget

Community members will be able to sound off on the proposed 2024 budget during a public hearing with the Minneapolis City Council on Tuesday.

As previously reported, 47 changes have been made by councilors to what Mayor Jacob Frey initially proposed.

One of the topics is snow removal — money would go toward pilot programs that start in the fall of 2024, including a snow removal program for seniors and work on ways to target residents who aren’t compliant in clearing their sidewalks.

Frey, who has to sign off on the final budget, said he is "adamantly opposed" to some of what's in the $1.8 billion proposal, but says compromise has been the main theme of negotiations.

“This gets you all what you’re looking for, this gets us what we’re looking for and this provides certainty to staff that they’re able to do the work that we are charging them with doing,” said Frey.

The public can weigh in on the proposals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.