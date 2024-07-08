Minneapolis City Council hears public comment on proposed agreement with police department

The contract would use one-time money that's been set aside for public safety initiatives to give raises to police officers.

Monday marks the community’s chance to weigh in on a proposed agreement between the city of Minneapolis and the police union.

The contract would use one-time money that’s been set aside for public safety initiatives to give raises to police officers.

The plan proposes a nearly 22% pay increase over three years.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says it would make the city one of the highest paying cities for police.

However, not everyone agrees on the proposal, and the city council was split on the issue.

“Mayor Frey and his administration brought forward a proposal that defunds comprehensive public safety in order to pay for this federation contract,” said councilmember Aisha Chungtai.

Meanwhile, Frey argued last month that higher pay is necessary to recruit and retain officers.

City officials say the department has 40% fewer officers than it should.

“We have said that the public safety aid that was put forward last year could in part, in part, go towards that additional officer pay. This is not a new position,” said Frey.

The city council committee meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

A vote on the contract is expected at the full council meeting that is scheduled for July 18.