Minneapolis City Council considering raising cigarette prices

Some business owners in Minneapolis are rallying against proposed changes to the city’s tobacco ordinance.

The change would set a $15 minimum price for a pack of cigarettes, which opponents of the ordinance say would be a dramatic change.

The proposed change would also ban discounts and coupons on tobacco products.

On Tuesday, a city council committee forwarded the proposal to the full council without recommendation, meaning some changes could still be made.

Several people spoke out against the ordinance changes during the city council meeting, which can be viewed in entirety HERE.

