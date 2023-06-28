Minneapolis cancels some outdoor parks and rec programming due to air quality

Active outdoor parks and recreation activities Wednesday have been canceled in Minneapolis due to the poor air quality.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) says the cancellations include leagues for adults and kids, as well as outdoor active lessons.

If activities can be moved indoors, they will be. Otherwise, they’ll be canceled and all participants will be notified by MPRB, the board says.

Less physically strenuous activities and events, like Music and Movies in the Park, swimming and golf, are not canceled, MPRB says.

The air quality alert for much of the state, including the Twin Cities metro area, remains in effect at least through the end of the day Wednesday.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the air quality for almost all of the state south of Hinckley was considered unhealthy for all people. Click here to see the latest air quality.